Ghana Month: Graphic marks another week in style

Members of staff of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) last Friday ended the second week of the Ghana Month Celebration by dressing to represent each of the 16 regions of the country.
Many of them reported for duty attired elegantly in their Kente, agbada, smocks, ‘kaba’ and slit with traditional beads, scarves and handbags to match.
On the theme: ‘One Ghana, One People’, the celebration is part of activities lined up by the GCGL for Ghana’s independence anniversary this year.
It seeks to encourage a continued family bond and demonstrate that, irrespective of their diverse ethnic backgrounds, staff of the company are one people with one common purpose.
Fashion competition
The day was climaxed with an inter-departmental fashion competition, dubbed: ‘Rep Your Region’.
The competition pitted the News, Marketing, Human Resource and Administration, Finance and Audit and Technical departments, as well as G-PAK, a subsidiary of the GCGL, against one another.
In the end, the HR & Admin Department beat stiff competition from the News and the Marketing departments to emerge the ultimate winner on the day.
The three-member panel of judges, consisting of Adwoa Oforiwaa Turkson, Sydney Quartey and Abena Anoma Williams, had a very tough time, yet could not break the tie between the News and the Marketing departments for the second position.
Some individual members of staff — Kate Baaba Hudson, Timothy Gobah, Shirley Dzigbodi Baiden, Nana Agyeman Badu, Francis Boateng, Elizabeth Addo, Blessing Aglago and Kojo Danquah — were honoured for their creativity, innovation, style and performance on the red carpet.
Rules of engagement
The lead judge, Mr Quartey, who is a Senior Human Resource Officer at the GCGL, after the competition, said the selection of winners became a head spinner for the panel, as the participating departments took the Ghana Month Celebration to another level with their beautiful outfits.
“We had a very tough task this afternoon, but representing a region in Ghana, although not necessarily where one comes from, was one of the key things we looked out for as a panel,” he said.
Celebrating the regions
Opening the competition, the Assistant Editor of The Mirror, Hadiza Nuhu-Billa Quansah, said the event was held for staff of the company to wear and celebrate the 16 regions of the country in a unique way.
“We are all representing our regions this afternoon and we are looking very colourful. Last week, we had fun celebrating Ghana’s independence from British colonial rule.
“We are here again with the second event on our Ghana Month calendar. Next week, as well as the week after, we will have another event to celebrate the independence month,” Mrs Quansah said.
She urged the staff to participate in all the activities with pride and aim for the ultimate honours.