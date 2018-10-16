Ghana marks 38th World Food Day at Nsawam

Ghana is joining hundreds of nations around the globe to celebrate this year’s World Food Day at Nsawam in the Akuapem South Municipality in the Eastern Region
.
The event, which is marked with a flag raising ceremony is on the theme: "A zero hunger world by 2030 is possible."
Former President J. A. Kufuor is expected to deliver a keynote address at the programme.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations (UN) celebrates World Food Day each year on October 16 to commemorate the founding of the organisation in 1945.
Events are organised in over 150 countries across the world, making it one of the most celebrated days of the UN calendar.
The celebration of the day promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger and the need to ensure food security and nutritious diets for all.
It is also celebrated towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2, which is to achieve zero hunger by 2030.