Ghana is no longer a safe haven for corruption - President Mahama

GraphicOnline Feb - 10 - 2025 , 15:18 3 minutes read

In an address at the handover of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) report, President John Dramani Mahama reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability in governance.

Receiving the report from the ORAL committee, the President emphasized that Ghana’s resources must be used judiciously for the collective good of the people.

"It is with great solemnity and a deep sense of duty that I receive this comprehensive report," President Mahama stated. "From the onset of my administration, I made it clear that Ghana's resources belong to the people of Ghana and must be used judiciously for their collective good."

The President lauded the ORAL committee for their dedication and professionalism in carrying out the crucial national assignment without compensation or expectation of remuneration.

He stressed that the work of ORAL has exposed substantial financial leakages that have cost the nation dearly, depriving citizens of essential services in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social development.

"The findings of this report make for sober reading," he acknowledged. "They reveal the scale of financial leakages that have cost our nation dearly – resources that should have been invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social development. But they also offer hope that through our collective efforts, we can reclaim what is ours and deter future acts of economic sabotage."

President Mahama assured the public that the work of ORAL would not be in vain, as every recommendation within the report would be carefully studied. He emphasized that legal action and investigations would be pursued where necessary, stating, "I have promptly handed over the report to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice and given firm instructions to commence immediate investigations into the cases reported, with a view to prosecuting anyone found liable for corruption or related offenses."

Issuing a strong warning to those engaged in corrupt activities, the President declared, "To those who think they can defraud the state and escape justice, let this serve as a strong warning: Ghana is no longer a safe haven for corruption."

He further assured citizens, civil society, and the media of his government’s unwavering support in upholding integrity and the rule of law. "To those who stand for integrity, accountability, and the rule of law, I assure you that this government remains your steadfast partner in building a nation where honesty and hard work are rewarded."

Concluding his address, President Mahama called on all Ghanaians to unite in the fight against corruption. "This is a defining moment in our fight against corruption. We must all play our part – citizens, civil society, the media, and public officials alike. Together, we will build a Ghana that is just, transparent, and prosperous for generations to come."

The ORAL Committee, established on December 18, 2024, under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, has been tasked with identifying and retrieving looted state assets.

That team, chaired by the North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, also has former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo; Commissioner of Police Kofi Boakye (retd); private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, and journalist, Raymond Archer, as members.