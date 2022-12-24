Ghana Card: Police receive mobile devices for real-time access to data on individuals, vehicles, criminals

As part of the digitization of the Ghana Police Service, mobile identification devices and a Mobile Device Management System to enable the Police to easily know the identities of people it come into contact with have been handed over to the Police Administration.
The software, accessible on mobile phones would help police officers identify those on their wanted list, Ghana Card holders, registered and unregistered vehicles, insured or uninsured, among others.
The devices are linked to the National Identification Authority (NIA) database.
The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, handed over the biometric verification devices and mobile management software valued at US$2 million to the Ghana Police Service to help combat crime more effectively.
They were donated by the Margins Group, an indigenous Ghanaian Identity Systems Company.
Dr Bawumia said the gesture was in line with the government's agenda to use digitalisation to help solve many problems.
In effect, it would ensure public protection and safety, Dr Bawumia explained.
The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare received the items and expressed gratitude to the Margins ID Group, founded by Moses Baiden Jnr.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.