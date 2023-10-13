Ghana and South Africa sign visa waiver agreement for ordinary passport holders

Kweku Zurek Oct - 13 - 2023 , 14:59

The governments of Ghana and South Africa have signed a visa waiver agreement for holders of ordinary passports, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana announced in a press release today.

The agreement takes effect on November 1, 2023, and will allow travellers from both countries to transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of the other country for a cumulative period of up to 90 days without a visa, as long as they are not working.

This is a significant development for both countries, as it will make it easier and more affordable for people to travel and do business between them.

It is also a sign of the growing friendship and cooperation between Ghana and South Africa.

The agreement is expected to boost tourism and trade between the two countries. It will also make it easier for family and friends to visit each other.

Travelers are advised to check with their airline or embassy for more information on the requirements for entering Ghana or South Africa under the new visa waiver agreement.