GFA Foundation supports clubs, communities affected by the dam spillage

Jemima Okang Addae Nov - 01 - 2023 , 17:21

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Foundation has donated Gh¢100,000 to support the victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

The money will support clubs of the association as well as purchase relief items such as student mattresses, toiletries and food items (rice, gari, sugar and sachet water) and distributed to victims in the heavily affected areas.

The amount has been handed over to the Volta Regional Football Association to enable them purchase the items on behalf of the Football association within a week.

The Volta Regional Football Association is the football administrative organisation with the responsibility of developing football in both the Volta and Oti regions.

The GFA stated that the regional football association was sending daily updates and reports as well as coordinating the relief activities of the association.

The President of GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku expressed the sympathies of the association to the victims of the floods and further articulated the association’s readiness to join any collective efforts to ameliorate the impact of future spillages.

He said the Board of Trustees of the GFA Foundation and the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association approved and directed the humanitarian gesture.

The GFA Foundation is the social investment and sustainability management structure for the Ghana Football Association. The Foundation, coordinates all corporate social responsibility initiatives and charity projects and programmes for the Football Association.

The GFA Foundation was launched in April 2023 and has undertaken several activities since the official launch.