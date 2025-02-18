Next article: Mahama sets March 31 deadline for appointees to declare assets or face removal

GES revokes appointments of staff not yet on government payroll

Jemima Okang Addae Feb - 18 - 2025 , 13:19 1 minute read

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has revoked all appointments and recruitments of teaching and non-teaching staff who have yet to be placed on the government payroll.

The decision takes immediate effect and follows a directive from the Chief of Staff, as outlined in a letter dated February 10, 2025.

In a statement issued on February 17, signed by the Acting Director-General, Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, all regional, district, municipal, and metropolitan Directors of Education have been instructed to ensure strict compliance with the directive.

He stated that affected personnel whose recruitment has been revoked would not be placed on the payroll, effectively nullifying their appointments.

Professor Davis assured that any further directives on the matter would be communicated in due course.

Read the full statement below;