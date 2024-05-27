Next article: Robbers raid mining company, shoot victim in the testicles, bolt with GHc1 million cash, gold

Featured

GES interdicts Somé SHS bursar, matron and storekeeper involved in alleged food item stealing case

Graphic.com.gh May - 27 - 2024 , 18:06

The Somé Senior High School (SHS) bursar, matron and storekeeper arrested for allegedly stealing food items belonging to the school have been interdicted by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Advertisement

The GES in a press statement announcing their interdiction named them as Richard Ametorxe (Bursar), Yorm Dzikumu (Matron), and Alex Obuadi (Storekeeper).

Their interdiction is with immediate effect, pending further investigation into the alleged stealing of free SHS food items.

They are to handover to the headmaster of the school.

The GES in a press statement dated May 27, 2024, signed and issued by the head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo explained that the investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to Management.

INTERDICTION OF THREE OFFICERS OF SOMÉ SHS, VOLTA REGION

Management of Ghana Education Service(GES) has interdicted Richard Ametorxe (Bursar), Yorm Dzikumu (Matron), and Alex Obuadi (Storekeeper), all of Somè Senior High School with immediate effect, pending further investigation into an alleged stealing of free SHS food items.

The three officers are to handover to the Headmaster of the school.

The investigative committee has been given two weeks to submit its report to Management.