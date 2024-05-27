Next article: Lands minister inspects construction works on new Minerals Commission office in Ashanti

Robbers raid mining company, shoot victim in the testicles, bolt with GHc1 million cash, gold

Samuel Kyei-Boateng May - 27 - 2024 , 17:43

The police has mounted a search for suspected robbers who stormed the Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company at Akyem Akokoaso in the Eastern Region last Friday night.

A police source has told Graphic Online that the masked robbers numbering about 15, attacked the managers of the mining company around 7 p.m.

They shot two of their victims, one in the testicles and the other in the leg.

When the other one took to heels, the robbers ransacked the premises, stole about GH¢1million cash, two gold bars and bolted with the booty.

The police source said the two injured persons, who are all Chinese nationals whose conditions were critical, were rushed to undisclosed hospital for specialised attention.

The source said they were responding to treatment.

Meanwhile, the Akyemansa District Police Command in the Eastern Region police are providing 24 hour security at the mining company due to the intermittent robbery attacks experienced at the company in recent times.