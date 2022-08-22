GCGL management invited to funeral of Jospong’s father

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Joseph Siaw Agyepong, has officially extended an invitation to the management of Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) to the burial and final funeral rites of his father, Opanin Samuel Kwame Agyepong.
A delegation from Mr Siaw Agyepong’s family, led by the Kyidomhene of Obo Kwahu, who is also the head of the Aduana family of the deceased, Nana Kwabena Dadie II, was in the office of the Managing Director of GCGL, Ato Afful, on Thursday to extend the invitation.
With him were the Akyem Awisa Akwamuhene, Nana Yaw Barima Twum Sarkodie I, Opanin Noah Asante of Obo Kwahu Aduana and some staff members of JGC.
Opanin Kwame Agyepong passed away last June, aged 98, after a short illness. He will be buried on Saturday, September 10, 2022.
Arrangement
Briefing the management on the arrangements for the funeral, Nana Dadie II said the body of Opanin Agyepong would lie in state at the forecourt of the State House, on September 10 for filing past and the burial service after which it would be conveyed to his hometown, Obo Kwahu, for interment.
On Sunday September 11, 2022, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Teshie Nungua Estate Church of Pentecost after which the funeral will continue at the deceased’s residence.
He, therefore, called for support for a successful funeral.
Commiseration
Receiving the delegation, Mr Afful, on behalf of the board and management of the company, commiserated with the family over their loss .
He said the contribution of Opanin Agyepong in raising people such as the Executive Chairman of Jospong had impacted the country greatly as millions of people had benefited from his initiatives, especially in the sanitation industry.
“We thank our beloved father who passed away for this, because but for him and his investment and the contribution he made in the life of Jospong and siblings and other members of the family, we would not have had a man like him,” Mr Afful said.
He assured the family of the company’s support to give late Opanin Agyepong a befitting funeral, given that Jospong, through Zoomlion, was a significant partner of GCGL.