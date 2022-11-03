GARNET to support more research and educational institutions

The Ghanaian Academic and Research Network (GARNET), a not-for-profit organisation, has pledged its commitment to support research and educational institutions in Ghana by providing them with access to internet services and educational content both locally and internationally.
This is part of the NGO's drive to build the technical capacity of its member institutions as well as research institutions in the country to help stimulate academic work.
GARNET during its recently held third Annual General Meeting at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Tamale in August 2022 further pledged to continue to increase its membership drive in the country.
GARNET’s primary objective is to enhance the mechanisms for improving the delivery of educational resources and creating more opportunities for innovation among students, faculty, and other staff in all tertiary educational institutions in Ghana by augmenting Internet access for all.
Through its product offerings such as Capacity Building, Connectivity, Eduroam, Tertiary Multiple Mobile Data, Video Conferencing, and Federated Identity Services, GARNET has fostered high-speed internet connectivity needed to enable Ghanaian education and research institutions to join its network.
The institution over the years has helped streamline the business operations of most research and education institutions in Ghana by offering feasible business solutions that meet market demands.
The origins of the Ghanaian Academic and Research Network (GARNET) can be traced back to 1995 when the idea was mooted. It only took a recognised significance in November 2006 at the end of a three-day workshop held by the Association of African Universities (AAU) in Accra to facilitate more effective integration of ICT into higher education’s core mandate of teaching, learning, research, and information management.