Galamsey: President Akufo-Addo meets MMDCEs, Chiefs today at Manhyia

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today at 10am hold talks with members of the National House of Chiefs and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) at Manhyia over illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in the country.
The meeting will take place at Manhyia in the Ashanti region and comes amid a resurgence in galamsey activities.
Tomorrow, I will be meeting the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs on the Galamsey Menace in Kumasi. pic.twitter.com/QUz9eeR4mF— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 4, 2022
Presidential pledge
It will be recalled that President Akufo-Addo in July 2017 put his presidency on the line with a commitment to end the illegal small-scale mining popularly called galamsey in Ghana.
Rallying Ghana’s traditional leaders together the president, said if there is one right thing to be done, that thing is for all to fight galamsey, reclaim the lands and leave for posterity a “green country” and a “clean space.”
He was addressing a forum against illegal mining organized to get Ghana’s chiefs involved in the fight against illegal mining.
He said even though he had great allies in government, the war against galamsey cannot be won without the influence of the chiefs.
“We cannot win this fight without the traditional support of chiefs,” he said, adding, "for any serious project, if you are not involved it doesn’t happen".