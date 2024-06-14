Next article: The Amoowi hole - Did Bonos come from here?

G.N.S Foundation intensifies education of sickle cell disease in schools with screening exercises

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Jun - 14 - 2024 , 09:38

Over a hundred students of South Labone Girls Vocational Institute and Shelter for Abused children have been screened for sickle cell disease organised by the G.N.S Foundation, a non-Governmental Organisation specialising in sickle cell management and associated haematological diseases.

The screening exercise falls within the goals of GNS to highlight the devastating nature of the disease and some preventive care to minimise the impact.

The exercise, which also involved an educational talk by experts on sickle cell disease similarly brought to light the often-overlooked struggles faced by individuals and families battling this genetic disorder.

Sandra Amponsah Ayivor speaking with the media at the event

According to Madam Sandra Amponsah Ayivor, who is the founder of G.N.S Foundation, her outfit has been dedicated to the yearly screening of sickle cell disease in schools to create massive awareness on the devastating effects of the disease and how it has been a major hindrance to the younger generation from reaching their goals.

She explained that people continue to downplay the negative health implications of sickle disease, leaving many to suffer the consequences because they didn’t take pragmatic measures to better their health conditions.

“We are not just screening the students but creating massive awareness on the devastating effects of the diseases. We have witnessed the massive effect of sickle cell disease and how it can prevent the younger generation from reaching their potential in life.

“You would agree with me that a nation develops and moves to greater heights when its citizens are healthy holistically. Our impact today is a step in the right direction,” she said.

Madam Sandra also mentioned that since the inception of the foundation in 2013, it has embarked on a number of projects including the donation to a sickle cell clinic, blood donation exercises, and planting of trees in honour of fallen heroes and this year’s screening exercise deepened their goals.

In a lecture, Dr Kwabena Oppong Amoako, a medical expert with the Ghana Institute of Clinical Genetics (Korlebu Teaching Hospital) urged the public to screen to know their status.

He mentioned that the disease wasn’t a death sentence since a number of carriers lived normal and healthy lives.

However, without knowing your status and seeking proper medical help at an early age, he explained brought lots of health struggles.

He also lauded the efforts of GNS foundation for making it their business to save the lives of Ghanaians with the yearly screenings in schools and most importantly, the awareness creation of the disease.

A number of dignitaries including Honourbale Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, rapper Okyeame Kwame and media personality, Nana Ana Anamoh graced the occasion.

In their respective presentations, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah and Okyeame Kwame encouraged the students to adhere to the medical tips to save themselves from health challenges that could compete with their life potentials.

In his presentation, the guest speaker, Dr Paul Ennin, C.E.O of Airport Women’s hospital highlighted the need for the government to prioritise the treatment of sickle cell through supporting NGOs structured to sensitise communities about the significance of the disease.

He urged persons with sickle cell condition to frequent the clinic for check-ups adding, “Persons who have not yet checked their status are encouraged to visit the clinic for a checkup as it is important to know your genotype to save you from the devastating pains of being a sickle cell patient”.

Performance by students of South Labone Girls Vocational Institute

About G.N.S Foundation

G.N.S Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation (N.G.O) specialising in sickle cell management and associated haematological diseases, Orphanages and Disability assistance, Youth and Women (Kayayo Antenatal) support as well as empowerment.

G.N.S has worked underground for many years since 2013 until the organisation gained accreditation in early 2016.