Frimpong-Boateng report: OSP assures far-reaching investigation into alleged govt interference in galamsey fight

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2023 , 15:59

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) says it has received calls for action and investigations after the release of a report on illegal small-scale mining by former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The report accused some members of the Akufo-Addo government of interfering in the fight against illegal mining or being involved in illegal mining.

The OSP in a press release dated May 2, 2023 assured the public that it was already conducting a far-reaching investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in the illegal mining sector.

The OSP also welcomed calls for action and investigation by stakeholders.

If individuals are found to be culpable, the OSP has promised to take necessary action against them.

"The OSP acknowledges the recent calls for action and investigations into these matters by the public and civil society following the publication of a report on parts of these matters authored by a former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation and head of the dissolved IMCIM," the release said.

"The OSP welcomes the calls for action and investigations and it assures the public and civil society that its investigation is ongoing and far-reaching and it also covers the matters raised in the report published by the head of the dissolved IMCIM.

"The OSP will take necessary action against all persons deemed culpable of corruption and corruption-related offences in the mining sector".

