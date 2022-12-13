Free health screening for Achimota Keep Fit Club members

Over 100 members of the Achimota Keep Fit Club have benefited from a free health screening exercise by the Chrispod Hospital and Diagnostic Centre at Achimota in Accra.
The exercise, which formed part of the corporate social responsibility of the hospital, also benefited some residents of Dome, Parakuo Estate, West Legon and some students of the area.
Patrons were screened for diabetes, sugar levels, blood pressure, eye and dental diseases, malaria, prostate, hepatitis and other health conditions.
Addressing the beneficiaries after the exercise, the Founder of the Chrispod Hospital, Chris Kpodo, said the purpose of the screening was to bring health delivery service to the doorstep of the workers, entrepreneurs and students living in Achimota and its environs.
He said a lot of Ghanaians had one or two medical conditions but lacked the necessary resources and time to undergo routine medical check-ups, adding that an exercise such as that would enable them know their health status and seek early treatment.
Equipment
According to him, the Chrispod Hospital had the state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment coupled with specialists care for its patients as done in countries where Ghanaians normally go and seek specialised medical care.
He mentioned some newly installed equipment at the hospital as, MRI, X-ray, CT scan, Ultrasound, Mammogram machines, mortuary and pharmacy services as well as life policy packages for its patients.
Dr Emmanuel Kojo Awuti, a medical officer with the Chrispod Hospital, said the Achimota Keep Fit Club was chosen because its members had shown keen interest in managing their health, making it possible for the hospital and its management to provide the club with excellent health care.
Commendation
The Chairman of the Achimota Keep Fit Club, Daniel Osei, lauded the management and staff of the hospital for bringing healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the club.
He said the exercise had given the opportunity to members of the club who did not have the time to attend hospital regularly for check-ups to know their health status and seek medical advice from the health experts of the Chrispod Hospital.
Mr Osei said the club would sign up with the hospital for its members to benefit from the numerous advanced services and packages being offered by the hospital.