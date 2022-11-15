Foundation launches business network for MBA graduates

The Entrepreneurship for Impact (E4Impact) Foundation, a social change organisation that supports start-ups and growth of new businesses in Africa, has launched its Alumni Business Network in Accra.
The network is the first step towards building an ecosystem of enterprises for its Master in Business Administration (MBA) graduates to do business.
The network will identify and take advantage of new opportunities, while establishing new businesses, accelerating and scaling up its members’ businesses to make social, economic and environmental impacts both locally and internationally.
The Chairman of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Nana Agyenim Boateng, said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) provided over 80 per cent of global manpower and were major contributors to gross domestic product around the world.
He said the MBA graduates were making impact in shaping the future of Ghana and redefining its business development prospects in the post-pandemic future.
Nana Boateng noted that the economy depended on the ability of entrepreneurs and innovators to convert ideas into enterprises.
“The present and future leaders in the entrepreneurial system are people who, like you, undertook an academic or professional path to address social and economic challenges, as well as to create opportunities for themselves, the community and the country,” he added.
He explained that the GCCI, in addition to proposing solutions to the government, had intensified efforts to help its members to navigate the current economic crisis.
This, he said, included building the capacity of its members, leading them to favourable markets and access to finance.
B2B Platform
The foundation also launched the E4Impact B2B platform, a virtual space where African and international businesses and investors could meet, exchange opportunities and create valuable synergies and partnerships.
The E4Impact Alumni Manager, Antonella Porretta, said the platform would give entrepreneurs access to local and international markets, scale their businesses across the African continent, stay updated with the latest trends in business, while connecting them with investors.
Ms Porretta said the foundation’s mission was to train, coach and support new generation of impact entrepreneurs in Africa by leveraging partnerships between universities, companies and institutions across the globe and by enhancing opportunities.