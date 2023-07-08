Floods destroy property in Ho-Bankoe

Alberto Mario Noretti Jul - 08 - 2023 , 22:35

Some residents of Ho-Bankoe are counting their losses after heavy and intermittent rains filled shops and homes, destroying goods and personal belongings on Saturday.

The rains which began at about 3pm on Saturday and lasted for about four hours overflowed bridges and culverts with strong currents and occupied roads.

This was particularly evident around Ho Civic Centre.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson has expressed sympathy to individuals, businesses and organisations affected by the dreadful floods.

In a press statement, the MCE appealed to residents living near large gutters, bridges and culverts to move relocate to higher grounds until the situation returned to normal.

He also called on individuals farming along the waterways, to refrain from that activity.

Mr Bosson blamed the floods partly on the ceaseless and harmful practice of dumping refuse in gutters by some residents.

He said the assembly, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and other stakeholders were assessing the damage and would provide prompt updates to the public on the situation.