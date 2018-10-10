Five to receive 2018 Young Professional Role Model awards

Five distinguished transformational leaders and outstanding personalities are to receive honours at the ninth edition of the Young Professional Role Model Awards for 2018, the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (
YPYC) Role Model Awards Selection Board and Governing Council have announced .
The leaders are four individuals and one organisation representing Overall Young Professional Role Models in each of the three categories.
A press statement issued in Accra and signed by Event Organiser and Founder of YPYC Role Model Awards, Mr Andy Osei Okrah, said only five nominees would receive the prestigious and honorary
“These individuals will receive various awards in areas they have demonstrated transformational leadership while influencing the youth positively.
“The 2018 Overall Young Professional Role Model winners will receive their awards during the ninth Young Professionals Transformational Leadership Conference and Role Model Awards (TRANSFORM SUMMIT) at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, October 12, 2018,” it said.
The statement emphasised that “The award recipients are YPYC`s finest selection of the Most Distinguished Outstanding personalities who have truly excelled as transformational leaders and role models impacting their society and inspiring change in their various fields of endeavour”.
According to the statement, all the award winners were carefully chosen after going through a very competitive selection process.
“It is an annual Young Leadership Excellence Award to recognise individuals and organisations that demonstrate superior leadership both personally and professionally towards national development.
The objective is to appreciate such role models to inspire, motivate and encourage them to continue their exemplary lifestyle to mentor the youth to promote national development,” it said.
The awards were established in November 2009 by the