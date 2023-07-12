First live concert held at Nkrumah Memorial Park

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Jul - 12 - 2023 , 06:46

The newly renovated Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park had its first live concert after its inauguration by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last week.

The live musical concert on Friday night was dubbed: Re-ignition Concert. It was heavily patronized.

There were performances by Samini and Kofi Kinaata.

The concert, put together by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), together with its partners, also saw performances from the High School Band and electrifying tunes by renowned Disc Jockey (DJ), Andy Dosty.

Even though the show did not start on schedule, the almost two-hour wait was worth it as the various performers treated patrons to some wonderful tunes from their respective collections, with showbiz broadcaster, Merqury Quaye, of Hitz FM, holding the audience spellbound throughout the show.

Patrons

The main acts were phenomenal, thrilling patrons with back-to-back hit songs, leaving fans thirsty for more after each round.

Their interactions with the audience, coupled with their thrilling displays, gave the audience, made up of Ghanaians and foreigners, every reason to jam.

The Deputy Minister of MOTAC, Mark Okraku-Mantey, explained that the programme was a celebration of the new phase of the memorial park.

He also said the edifice was a testament to the President’s unwavering commitment to make Ghana the tourism hub of Africa and the number one destination for revellers and visitors from across the world.

“The President is still committed to developing tourism, arts and culture.

This project is just one of the things that show that he is ready to do more,” Mr Okraku-Mantey said.

As part of the event, the Deputy Minister presented awards to the consultant, the contractor and the architect of the project, adding; “we are doing this because everything you see here was made by Ghanaians, so we need to motivate and acknowledge them.”

Satisfactory

The Chief Director of MOTAC, John Yaw Agbeko, expressed satisfaction with the turnout at the event, saying that even though people had their own plans for the Friday night, they still showed up in their numbers.

He mentioned that the government was looking forward to developing similar structures and monuments in honour of other personalities who played various notable roles in the country’s history and development.

“We are trying to extend our development to the countryside as well.

We have some private attraction sites which have benefited from grants of the Ghana Tourism Development Project Grant so they can do some works on their own but we are still looking forward to doing more,” he revealed.

These sites, Mr Agbeko said, included Mole National Park, Kakum National Park, Shai Hills and the Paga Crocodile Pond, among others.