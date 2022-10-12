Fire destroys house at Mataheko

Fire has destroyed a residential apartment at Mataheko in Accra
The incident happened Wednesday [October 12, 2022] morning.
According to the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), three fire pumps from the Greater Accra Regional Headquarters Substation, National Headquarters and Circle Fire Stations were sent to the scene to control the fire.
The Public Relations Office of the Greater Accra Regional GNFS said they received the distress call at 4:52 am and the firefighters arrived at the scene at 5am.
"The fire was well lit and upon assessment, the first crew requested assistance and 2 fire engines were dispatched to augment firefighting efforts," the PR office said in a post on Facebook.
"The raging fire was brought under control at 0544hours and finally extinguished at 0658hours. No casualties were recorded and fire was contained from spreading to 3 Adjoining houses".
It said the cause of fire was under investigation.