Finding solutions to climate change: Input of women necessary — President

Donald Ato Dapatem, Emelia Enin Abbey & Diana Mensah Aug - 03 - 2023 , 06:05

Voices and input of women matter in addressing issues of climate change at all levels of governance, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said.

"To achieve the central goals of the Paris Agreement, we must acknowledge the vital role of women and children in Africa as agents of change and resilience.

"Together let us embrace their strength, wisdom and innovation as we strive for a more equitable and climate resilient Africa for all," he said.

The President, who was speaking at the maiden edition of the Africa Women and Children Conference (AFRIWOCC) in Accra yesterday, added that amplifying their voices and ensuring their active participation would drive sustainable development and also protect the future of the planet.

The two-day conference was on the theme: “Amplifying the voices of women and children in climate action," an initiative of the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) under the auspices of the Office of the President.

Participants in the event were government officials, policymakers, experts, representatives of international organisations, civil society, traditional leaders, students, among others.

The feedback from the conference would be presented at the Africa Climate Week and Africa Climate Summit scheduled for September 4, 2023 to September 6, 2023, in Nairobi, Kenya.

President Akufo-Addo further said that one of the most effective solutions to climate change was to prioritise education and awareness of women and children who, he said, were better equipped to understand the impact of climate change and the need to adopt sustainable behaviour.

In that regard, he said the Free SHS policy which had removed the barrier to secondary education was necessary.

Livelihoods

The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, said although the impact of climate change was gradually affecting the livelihood of women, they were unable to contribute to the climate action conversation.

“Regrettably, the voices of the worst affected are drowned out in the conversation — women, children, the poor and Africa," she said.

Mrs Bawumia also mentioned the raging fires across Europe and North America, the steaming heat around the globe, droughts, floods and other calamities befalling vulnerable communities as some of the manifestations of climate change.

The South Africa Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disability, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said it was time women unmuted themselves in the climate debate.

"Without their active participation, climate policies and interventions are bound to fall short and fail to address the specific needs of the most vulnerable," she said.

Climate change policy and practice, the minister added, should be informed by genuine and widespread consultations of African women, children and persons with disabilities.

She also said that climate change initiatives must target poverty eradication and economic empowerment to restore livelihoods, rebuild households and community assets.

“Young people must be encouraged to build skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to unleash their talent and come up with innovative solutions to climate change," Dr Dlamini-Zuma said.

Gender neutral

In a virtual address, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-lweala, said climate was not gender neutral since the crisis affected all persons.

Citing a UNDP data, she said women and children were 14 times more likely than men to die in a disaster.

According to UNICEF, by 2040, almost 600 million children, one in four worldwide, would live in areas with extremely limited water resources.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, Amina Mohammed, who also spoke virtually, stressed the need to ensure a quantum leap in climate action and the delivery of climate justice to ensure no one was left behind.