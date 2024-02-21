Exodus of nurses scary — Bani

Alberto Mario Noretti Feb - 21 - 2024 , 05:51

Former Minister for the Interior, Prosper Douglas Bani, has urged the government to adopt stringent and priority measures to curb the alarming exodus of nurses from the country.

He said the current trend of the mass departure of nurses from the country was great cause for worry and could lead to the closure of some health facilities in the near future.

Mr Bani was speaking at the maiden graduation ceremony of The Margret Marquart Catholic Nursing Training College (MMCNTC) at Kpando, last week Friday.

The occasion, graced by Akpinifia Okpekpewuokpe Torgbuiga Dagadu IX, coincided with the fourth matriculation of the college which became operational in March 15, 2021.

Out of the 46 graduates who were presented with Diploma in Registered Nursing, eight scored distinction, with Bright Kweku Fiakorme emerging the overall best graduate.

The matriculation was also held for 149 students, comprising 114 females and 35 males.



Patriotism

Mr Bani, who is also a former Chief of Staff, Office of the President, maintained that it took colossal funds and state resources to train nurses.

For that matter, he said, it was only proper for nurses to appreciate that investment made in them by the nation, and serve in the spirit of patriotism for some years before planning to “escape” from the country.

The fresh graduates

The former minister of state, who was the guest speaker, said nursing was a noble profession concerned about serving humanity.

For that reason, the monetisation of the profession could bring it dishonour before the public, he added.

“Nursing is not just a job; it is a calling, a vocation that requires empathy, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility,” said guest speaker.

You will be the ones holding the hands of the sick and the vulnerable, providing comfort and solace in their moments of pain and uncertainty,” he added.

Mr Bani reminded the fresh nurses that their education did not end with the graduation ceremony, saying the field of health care was constantly evolving, and it was essential they remained committed to lifelong learning and professional development.

“Stay curious, stay open-minded, and never stop seeking out new opportunities to expand your knowledge and skills,” he entreated the graduates.



Principal

The Principal of the MMCNTC, Francisca Naana Arthur, said the college, which started with 49 students, now had enrolment of 330, made up of 252 females and 78 males.

She said the college had staff strength of 39, comprising 12 teachers and 26 non-teaching staff, supported by three adjunct tutors from the hospital.

The principal said the current infrastructural facilities on the campus were woefully inadequate for the ever-increasing students’ population, citing the lack of proper hostel facilities as the most critical.



Catholic Diocese

The Catholic Bishop of Ho Diocese, Most Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, said the Catholic Church had 50 hospitals, 96 clinics and 11 health training institutions across the country.

“Today, as we celebrate the passing out of the first fruits of this college, I can proudly and confidently say MMCNTC has come to add to the existing Catholic training facilities in Ghana, the only one in the Volta and Oti regions.

He gave an assurance that the Catholic Church would continue to support the efforts of the government in various ways to bring health care to the doorsteps of the citizenry, including human resource development.