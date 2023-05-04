Essumejahene marks 1st anniversary on Essumeja stool

Nana Yaw Barimah May - 04 - 2023 , 07:15

The occupant of the Silver Stool of Asante and the Paramount Chief of Asante-Mampong Traditional Area, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, has noted that litigations and chieftaincy disputes have created disaffection and intolerance among people in many communities in the country.

He said this had retarded the progress and development of many communities and their people.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu made the observation at the first anniversary celebration of the installation of Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, the Paramount Chief of the Essumeja Traditional Area, who is also the Head of Benkum Division of Asanteman, at a colorful Akwasidae durbar last Sunday at Essumeja in the Amansie-East Municipality.of the Ashanti Region.

Succession

Nana Okyere Kusi Ntrama, a mining engineer, is the General Manager of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited at the Ahafo Mine, who succeeded Nana Oduro Numapau, who died almost 20 years ago.

Nana Kusi Ntrama was subsequently enstooled and swore the Oath of Allegiance to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

The Mamponghene advised the chiefs and people of the traditional area that with the installation of a new chief, it behoved on them to bury their differences and to rally behind him to plan and formulate pragmatic and meaningful programmes to advance the development of the area.

Development

Nana Kusi Ntrama assured the people that he would use his expertise and rich experience, in tandem with the efforts of the people, to push the development of communities in his traditional area.

He also gave the assurance that he would protect and preserve the Asantemanso Forest at the Essumeja Forest Reserve, adding that many tree species had already been planted in the forest reserve to replace the ones cut down by environmental saboteurs.

He also assured the people that he would create jobs to help the youth in the traditional area.

He thanked Daasebre Osei Bonsu; the Tepa Omanhene, Nana Atwerewa Ampem, and the Omanhene of Kuntanase Traditional Area, Barima Ogyeabour Amankwaah Adunan II, and other chiefs for personally attending the function.

Also present were the former Chairman of the Minerals Commission, S.K. Boafo, and Kwame Boafo, a Kumasi-based legal practitioner.