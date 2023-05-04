Ensuring peace for accelerated development our concern — President

Donald Ato Dapatem May - 04 - 2023 , 07:15

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that ensuring peace in all parts of the country for accelerated development is a major concern of the government.

He, therefore, expressed delight over the prevailing harmony in the Nanung Traditional Area (Bimbilla) in the Northern Region, and commended the chiefs and people for their efforts and cooperation.

“I am very happy to hear that because at every stage, my biggest concern is to make sure that there is peace in the area,” the President added.

He was speaking during a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House in Accra by the Chiefs of the Nanung Traditional Council last Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Regent of Nanung, who is also the acting President of the council, Nyelinbolgu Naa, Yakubu Andani Dasana.

On security, President Akufo-Addo said the government had increased the number of security personnel stationed in the area, including equipment, to maintain law and order.

He, however, acknowledged that there were still “some gaps that have to be filled and efforts are being made to fill them to ensure issues of lawlessness in the area are dealt with”.

The President also gave the assurance that the government would deal with their concerns, especially on the expansion of the Bimbilla Hospital to cater for the increasing number of patients, including the establishment of a health training institute for the area.

Demarcation, allegiance

In response to some concerns of the chiefs on conflicts emanating from demarcation of political and administrative divisions and allegiance to traditional authorities, President Akufo-Addo said the government was working towards resolving such misunderstandings.

“So far, in our governing system, we have not found a satisfactory way of dealing with it,” he said.

Naa Dasana had earlier raised the issue of some lands and chiefs in the Nanung area being under the Oti Region without the consent of the council.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged his concerns and said the matter was not restricted to only the Nanung area, adding that in such situations, some unscrupulous people could use the misunderstandings to advance their parochial interests and cause disturbances.

He commended the regent, chiefs and people for their cooperation in ensuring peace and stability in the traditional area.

Gratitude

Naa Dasana expressed appreciation to the President for his commitment to the welfare and development of the country.

“We are fortunate to have you as our President, especially in these turbulent times, largely occasioned by external factors.

“History has shown that great leaders emerge not from rosy moments but troubled times,” he said.

The regent recalled that between 2015 and 2018, Bimbilla was engulfed in chieftaincy-related conflicts that culminated in the destruction of life and property, leading to the imposition of a dusk to dawn curfew in the area.

He, however, said that through the effort of the government, there was now peace and tranquility not only in Bimbilla, but the entire Nanung Kingdom.

Naa Andani Dasana attributed this to the efforts of the government and the determination of the people to also enjoy peace and stability.

Projects

On development projects, the regent mentioned the Eastern Corridor roads which he said had witnessed some significant progress.

“Today, a large portion of the project has been done and the best part is that you have fulfilled your promise of creating a dual-carriage way in the Bimbilla township,” he added.

Naa Dasana, however, complained that contractors working on some portions of the roads were not working to specification and appealed to the President to intervene to ensure there was quality work.