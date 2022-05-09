EPP Books supports Eastern Regional Hospital e-library

EPP Books Services Limited, a private company which deals in all kinds of books, has presented a variety of medical books together with computers, accessories, printers and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.
The items are for the hospital's e-library to enable the nurses and other medical staff, especially doctors, to conduct research work in all medical fields.
The presentation was in response to a request to the company to provide the items to enhance the performance of health workers attached to the hospital.
Making the presentation on the hospital's premises in Koforidua last Friday, the Human Resource Manager of the EPP Books Services, Iddrisu Tanko Mustapha, said the items would enable the health workers to conduct their research within the hospital without going outside for such research works.
Hospital's request
According to him, after receiving a request for such an assistance, the company, which has e-libraries across the country, decided to operate a similar facility at the Eastern Regional Hospital.
Mr Mustapha expressed the hope that the e-library would be beneficial to the medical staff and assured the hospital of the company's readiness to continue to assist the facility.
He said the items would motivate the health workers, some of whom were being retrained, especially the nurses and doctors.
Timely donation
The Administrator of the hospital, Rita Acquah, who described the gesture as timely, said since most of the staff were below 40 years and were on the internet, the donation would help them a lot.
She indicated that the e-library initiative would make learning attractive for the staff of a learning facility such as the hospital.
Mrs Acquah said the hospital was looking for new things on the internet in respect of tele-medicine and that would make learning more attractive as well as upgrade the knowledge of the staff.
"We are doing telemedicine and we are looking for more information on the internet to train medical staff, particularly housemen," she stated