EOCO and Ghana Police bust human trafficking syndicate in Accra

Kweku Zurek May - 25 - 2023 , 07:25

In a joint operation, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) and the Ghana Police Service have apprehended a human trafficking syndicate, leading to the arrest of forty-nine Nigerian nationals.

EOCO in a statement said the suspects, consisting of forty-seven males and two females, aged between 18 and 34, were taken into custody in Accra.

The arrested individuals are believed to be involved in human trafficking and cybercrime-related activities.

During the operation, authorities discovered and seized seventy laptop computers, two saloon cars, fifty-one mobile phones, nine internet modems, and other devices from the syndicate's hideout.

Upon further investigation and screening of the suspects, it was revealed that forty-five of them were victims of human trafficking, while the remaining four were identified as traffickers. The rescued victims have been repatriated to Nigeria, where they will be reunited with their families.

The four alleged traffickers, namely Godstine Omoruyi, Junior Nosa Omoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi, and Evbuomwan Idowu, have been presented before the court to face legal proceedings.

The operation was conducted based on intelligence obtained by EOCO, which indicated the presence of young Nigerians who had been trafficked into Ghana.

These victims were enticed with promises of job opportunities but were coerced into engaging in cybercrime activities upon their arrival. The traffickers resorted to physical abuse and torture to maintain control over their victims.

Efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide support to the rescued victims are underway as authorities continue their investigations.