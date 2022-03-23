ECOWAS Court of Justice slaps Ghana with US$750 cost in Agyapa case

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice (CCJ) has awarded a cost of $750 against Ghana for undue delay in a case in which the country has been sued over the Gold Royalty deal popularly known as Agyapa.
Some anti-corruption groups such as Transparency International, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Ghana Anti Corruption Coalition (GACC) sued Ghana in 2021 at the CCJ over the Agyapa deal, claiming that due process was not followed.
A three member panel, presided over by the President of the CCJ, Justice Edward Amoako Ansah, awarded the cost after a Chief State Attorney, Dorothy Afriyie Ansah, asked for an extension of time for Ghana to file her reply to the response of the applicants.
After awarding the extension of time, the CCJ ordered Ghana to file her reply by Monday, March 28, 2022.
Hearing continues on March 30, 2022.
