Upper West: Immigration officer gunned down

An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been gunned down by unknown assailants.
The GIS in a statement to the media said the officer, AICO I Michael Otu, a member of Operation Conquest Fist (OCF) at the Hamile detachment was for night duty on the Ghana Burkina Faso border when he met his untimely death on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
The statement said he was shot dead at Kokoligu, a village between Nandom and Hamile.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that the officer had had six gunshots from the rear by his attackers largely suspended to be smugglers," the statement said.
"It was further established that the fallen officer might have had a struggle with his assailants preceding his slain. His body was hidden under a bridge whilst his motorbike and helmet were found some 100 meters away from the remains".
The statement further revealed that his weapon was taken away from him by his assailants.
The body of AICO I Michael Otu has been deposited at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital awaiting Doctor’s report.
The GIS also urged the public to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.
"While we call for calm, together with the Defense Intelligence and Police, all efforts in the pursuit of the perpetrators cum their modus operandi behind the callous killing of this selfless Patriot is a necessity. We call on anyone with positive leads to volunteer same in order to allow justice to take its own course. We shall leave no stone unturned in pursuit of the perpetrators of this barbaric incident. They may run but they can’t hide!".