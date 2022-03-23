AGA marks World Water Day

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Obuasi mine, has cautioned illegal miners that their activities pose a major threat to the future water supply to both their respective communities and the nation as a whole.
It urged them to be wary of the effects of climate change, oil and chemical spillage and indiscriminate land use patterns as a threat to water supply.
The mining firm was addressing people from all walks of life as it marked World Water Day on Tuesday.
It was under the theme: "Groundwater, making the invisible visible."
It is a day used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources and all topics relevant to clean water, sanitation and hygiene.
It was organised in association with Water Resources Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ghana Water Company Limited, Veolia Ghana limited, Rural relief Services, Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Obuasi East District Assembly, Ghana Education Service Directorates in Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East district.
The Senior Sustainability Manager of Environment, AGA, Mr Nixon Asante, stressed the need to actively sensitise, mobilise and educate the youth and the communities on the importance of groundwater which is an essential water resource that has been underappreciated in sustainable development.
He said since the value of water as a vital and often rare resource could not be overstated, he reaffirmed AGA's commitment to managing water responsibly.
He encouraged all to join in the fight against climate change to protect groundwater.
Adansi
The Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Mr Elijah Adansi Bonnah stated that the concept of World Water Day was to support the achievement of sustainable development goals for all by 2030.
He said since life could not be possible without groundwater, urging traditional leaders and other stakeholders to promote and uphold cultural values support the conservation and preservation of groundwater.
Mr Bonnah reiterated the government's commitment to dealing with illegal mining in the area to ensure that all water bodies were safe and clean.
The Principal Officer and head of Pra Basin Water Resources Commission, Mrs Abena Dufie Wiredu Bremang, said the mandate of the commission was to sustainably regulate and manage the utilisation of water resources in Ghana.
She expressed the need to be more than good stewards and advocated to protect and preserve groundwater resources which remains the hope for rural and peri-urban folks.
“We are vigorously engaging key stakeholders on all fronts and working together to ensure we effectively manage these groundwater resources".
In an interview with Graphic, Mrs Bremang said groundwater in the Ashanti region was largely potable except for a few locations where there were problems with levels of irons, nitrate, manganese and arsenic.
She assured the public that boreholes in the Obuasi Municipality and its environs were safe.
The Paramount Queen mother of Adansi, Nana Amoanimaa Dede II, urged individuals and community members to be mindful of their actions that could possible affect groundwater negatively.