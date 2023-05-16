ECG goes cashless "Bills to be paid via MoMo, bank transfer"

Maclean Kwofi May - 16 - 2023 , 06:41

After almost two years of piloting, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has fully operationalised its cashless payment system and is no longer receiving cash payment at all of its 300 ECG offices across the country.

Customers now requiring to either purchase power or pay their bills will be required to either make digital payment via mobile money or make payment at the bank.

The intervention, which came into effect last Thursday, was part of efforts to make the power distribution company’s revenue mobilisation efforts more efficient.

“In the past few months, we have improved our digitalisation system and now ready to roll out the payment platform which is one of the key interventions to improve our revenue mobilisation.

“With this new digital payment platform, we will no longer receive cash at any of the ECG payment offices.

Customers will be required to either pay by mobile money or at the bank,” the Director of Communications, William Boateng explained in an interview.

He said this latest intervention formed part of the overall plans by the ECG to improve service delivery.

In 2020, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia launched the mobile app also known as ‘ECG Power’, with the aim of making it possible for about 2.8 million out of the 3.8 million customers of the power distributor to buy power at their own convenience.

When it was launched, only post-paid customers and customers with the smart prepaid meters could access the service.

However, after the pilot period and reviewing its performance, the plan was upgraded to fully integrate all customers.

How it works

From the ECG purchase App, customers would be required to dial *226# and follow the prompts to make payment.

Alternatively, they could pay from their mobile money wallet on the various networks, while those who choose to pay at the banks could collect a deposit slip from their ECG customer care office and go and make payment.

Once payment was effected, the customers’ account would be automatically credited.

Mr Boateng said this was because ECG had integrated its payment portal with all banks in the country, thus customers could pay at any bank of their choice.

“ In making our mode of collection more efficient, we are also mindful not to inconvenience our customers, so they can make payment by mobile money at anytime and from anywhere.

They also do not need to present payment receipts at ECG as the system allows payment to reflect in their accounts once payment is made.

“Also, there will be no service charge for using the digital payment platform, particularly through mobile money.

Customers will only have to pay their actual bills,” he emphasised.

Revenue mobilisation

From March 20 to April 20, the ECG embarked on a nationwide revenue mobilisation, vigorously pursuing customers who had failed to pay their bills for power consumed.

It recovered GH¢3.1 billion from a targeted GH¢5.7 billion owed the power distribution company by individuals and corporate entities.

Meanwhile, the company has earmarked the last week of every month for revenue mobilisation in order to retrieve the remaining amount.

The management of ECG has also set aside the last week of every month for its mobilisation exercise again in a bid to improve its revenue collection.

Additionally, the revenue assurance unit of the ECG would ensure that bills were issued promptly for post-paid customers as the company was designing a bill system that would check the reading of prepaid meters to be able to tackle illegalities and losses.

Customers

Some customers who have tried using the App commended the ECG for this intervention as it is now convenient to buy power or pay bills without having to personally show up at an office.

However, they said the process was laborious and expressed the hope that over time, the system would be made more convenient.

“I used the system on Sunday and it worked, just that it took a while before I was able to complete the process to purchase power.

“I think the ECG would have to step up their education on this latest intervention,” Maame Yaa Tiwaa, a teacher at Adentan told the Daily Graphic.