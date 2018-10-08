Dr Paul Boafo takes office as Methodist Presiding Bishop

Most Rev
Dr Paul Boafo has been inducted into office as the new Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana. He will lead the Church for the next 6 years .
The Methodist Church Ghana at the 10th Biennial/48th Delegate’s Conference at Sekondi in August 2018 elected
This was the first time an Administrative Bishop has been elected as The Presiding Bishop of The Church after Episcopacy.
Prior to his elevation into the high office of the Presiding Bishop, The Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo functioned as the Administrative Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana after having served the Church in so many capacities.
Historically he is the 12th Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana and the 5th after the Episcopacy system was adopted by the Church.
Dr. Boafo brings in, many years of rich experience from the Methodist Church fraternity, Academia
The Presiding Bishop has worked both as a Minister of the Gospel and as a theologian. He has attended a number of local and international conferences at which he has also made presentations.
The Induction Service commenced with a grand parade by the Cape Coast Diocesan Brigade under the Command of the Connexional Brigade executives.
Wesley Cathedral, Cape Coast historically serves as the premier Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana and its symbolic for the Church for such events.
The service assembled all the rank and file of the Church hierarchy including Past and Present Diocesan Bishops, Lay Presidents, General Directors and Directors, Synod Secretaries, Lay Chairmen, Boards, Chairmen of Advisory teams, affiliates of the Methodists Church Ghana, Foreign Missions, Visitors, Invited Guests, Family and Friends and the Media.
Robbing
The Presiding Bishop was robbed in a very beautiful regalia depicting authority, leadership, humility in service and link of support with his colleague Bishops and the Church community.
He was given a staff, Holy Bible, ring, Constitution of the Methodist Church, a stole all signifying leadership in service.
Administratively, he will serve as the President of Conference and the gateway to the Methodist Heritage, Doctrines, Teachings and directions for growth, Evangelism, development, capacity building
The Charge and Call to Service
He responded to the call to leadership with confidence as the chief servant of the Methodist Church.
In joy and enthusiasm, The Presiding Bishop thanked and appreciated the trust, confidence
With one accord, the whole Church prayed sincerely for him to
The Sermon
In his Sermon, the Immediate Past Presiding Bishop, The Most Rev. Titus Kofi Awotwi Pratt. touched on the theme “Avail yourselves to God” taking this text from “Judges 13:2-7.
The immediate past
He asked members to discharge their work with passion, enthusiasm
As
He
The Bishop recounted his cordial relationship with
He praised the
Most Rev. Awotwi Prat praises Boafo
The immediate Past Presiding Bishop reaffirmed his belief in the quality and leadership styles of the new bishop to bring positive changes in
He went further to recount some of the good work of the new bishop in his short period of working with him.
“In my two years of service with you, you have shown enough knowledge and brought dramatic changes at the Head office.
To him, most of the changes that the church is experiencing in order to bring more people to the saving grace of the Christ. He indicated his confidence in the leadership qualities of the new bishop to improve the teachings on our Methodist doctrines, philosophy in order to bring people to the saving knowledge of Christ.
He prayed for God’s protection, guidance and grace throughout his six years of service as the commander of God’s army of the church called Methodist in Ghana.
Presiding Bishop thanks government
The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist
The Presiding Bishop made the comment at a ceremony to induct him into office as the Presiding Bishop of the
The occasion which was witnessed by the Vice president of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Dr. Mamudu Bawumia also saw other government appointees including the Central Regional Minister all gracing the event. The Bishop pledged the support of the church in all government policies and activities but quickly added the church will continue to make constructive criticism where necessary.
In Attendance
Gracing the service was the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
The Vice President elegizes the Methodist Church and praised the Methodist church for its contributions to the development of the country since its inception some 180 years ago.
Speaking at the induction of the new
The Vice President also revealed that his mother was a product of a Methodist school, Wesley Girls Senior High school in Cape Coast.
He also thanked the church leadership for the peaceful nature and processes adopted to elect the new leader of the Church. Dr. Bawumia charged the church to continue supporting the government and its programme in order to bring
He asked for the members to continually pray for the president and his appointees to achieve what they have set to do for the people of Ghana.
The church lead by the Past Presiding Bishop, Most Rev. Robert Aboagye Mensah prayed for the President, Vice President and all government appointees for wisdom, health knowledge to peacefully and successfully implement their agenda for the people of the country.
The church also made a presentation to commemorate and celebrate with the Vice President on the occasion of his birthday which falls
The Induction Service was attended by over 2000 people including special guests and the entire Church Community. The service was also streamed live on all Methodist Media platforms with over 2000 people watching live. We wish to thank all well-wishers, family and friends and the entire Methodist church Community for the support.
