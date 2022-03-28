Dr Bawumia wins Digital Transformation Leader Award

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has been honoured as the Outstanding Digital Transformation Leader of the Year at this year’s Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards in Accra.
This is in recognition of his contribution to the digitalisation of the economy and the effort to leverage technology to improve service delivery in the public sector to facilitate growth.
The awards, which were organised by the Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana, seek to honour, reward and inspire most successful and innovative entrepreneurs, business and corporate executives who own and manage organisations successfully in the country.
In all, 33 individuals and organisations were recognised at the awards event, which took place last Saturday.
Commendation
In a speech read on his behalf by his Senior Advisor, Prof. Kwaku Appiah-Adu, Dr Bawumia commended the organisers for recognising the effort of successful entrepreneurs and corporate leaders who were making an impact on national development.
He also congratulated the awardees and urged them to continue to work towards sustaining the production of quality items and services.
Dr Bawumia further entreated entrepreneurs to help in mentoring the new breed of business men and women and other wealth creators in the country.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic had underscored the value of digital technology for business, including the convenience of remote work and e-commerce.
He, however, said the ability to stay relevant and competitive in the new era hinged on acquiring and learning fresh skills and the ability to adapt.
He, therefore, urged business executives and corporate leaders to re-evaluate their organisations’ operation models to fit into a world where consumers increasingly opted for remote interactions.
According to the Vice-President, supportive and stimulative public policies and regulations by the government laid a fertile ground for digitalisation, even before the outbreak of the pandemic.
“Thankfully, the business landscape has embraced this wave of digitalisation with a steady rise in the uptake of digital products and a thriving e-commerce industry which I encourage entrepreneurs and forward-looking businesses to explore for enhanced productivity and sustainable growth,” he added.
Other awardees
Some of the other awardees were the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, who was adjudged the Overall Best CEO of the Year; the founder and CEO of SAS Financial Group Ltd, Togbe Afede XIV, Greatest Entrepreneur of all Time; the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, Overall Best Entrepreneur of the Decade.
Others were the MD of Japan Motors Trading Company, Mr Salem Kalmoni, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (Automotive Industry); the founder and CEO of Consolidated Shipping Agencies, Dr Macdonald Vasnani, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (Shipping and Logistics Industry); the MD of Interplast ,Mr Hayssam Fakhry, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (Plastic Pipes Manufacturing Industry).
The rest were the MD of M&G Pharmaceuticals, Mr Gopal Vasu, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (Pharmaceutical Industry); the Group Chairman of Jay Kay Industries and Investment, Mr Parshotam G. Aidasani, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (Paper and Print Industry), and the Chairman of B5 Plus Group, Mr Mukdesh V. Thakwani, Entrepreneur Hall of Fame (Iron and Steel Manufacturing Industry).