Dr Anthony Akoto Osei: Late former MP & Minister to be buried on April 15

Kweku Zurek Apr - 13 - 2023 , 06:54

The family of the late Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, former Deputy Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament(MP) for Old Tafo, has announced that his burial service will take place at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Dr Osei passed away on Monday March 20, 2023 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

He had previously served as a presidential advisor and as minister of monitoring and evaluation in the Office of the President.

Dr Osei was survived by his three children, Anthony Akoto Osei Jnr, Albert Kwame Osei and Ashley Angela Morny.

Following the burial, a Thanksgiving Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cantonments on Sunday April 16.

