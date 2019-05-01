Dominion University assembly solar cars

The Dominion University College has introduced cutting edge programs in responding to the county's developmental challenges.
The university college, now under the leadership of of Prof Nicholas N. N. Nsowah-Nuamah has begun the assembling of solar cars.
The first prototype will be ready in July, 2019.
According to Prof. Nsowah-Nuamah the institution would also be going under dramatic changes to influence and seal the gap between the academia and industrial.
Delivering an address on the occasion of his investiture as the President of Dominion University College in Accra on Tuesday, Prof Nsowah-Nuamah blamed the country's ever growing poverty rate on lack of technological driven solutions in the Republic State of Ghana.
With this regard, he listed a number of courses that the college will embark upon to put Ghana on the technology map.
He said the college will this year begin to enter into other ventures like solar wheel chairs, servers and special type of desktop computers networking system.
He added that the college is poised to develop and manufacture solar panels and produce portable solar energy devices to power electronic product in Ghana and Africa as a whole.
In addition, the statistical professor announced that the college would be converting plastics and other waste materials into fuel.
"The centre focuses in developing innovative technology solutions to and skills to the looming social and economic problems of communities and organisations in Ghana and the West African economies.
Under this sector shall establish joint ventures with other innovators/inventers and/or entrepreneurs in renewable and alternative sources of energy," he said.
He further stated that the college would be part of the technology and innovative research hub with more emphasis on electrical/electronic engineering, computer engineering and renewable energy technology.
Prof Felix Nikoi Hammond, Chairman of Governing Council of the Dominion University College, was positive about the college's new President as an illustrious academician who had served on many portfolios.
With him, Prof Hammond believe Dominion can rise to the task of raising the quality of higher education in Ghana