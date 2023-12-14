Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo pleads for Abokobi Health Centre upgrade

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has made a passionate appeal to corporate Ghana and individuals to support the upgrade of the Abokobi Health Centre to a Polyclinic.

She highlighted the facility's urgent need for infrastructure improvements and medical equipment to expand its services and accommodate the growing population in the surrounding communities.

While acknowledging the government's commitment to upgrading the health centre, she emphasized the potential for faster progress with support from Corporate Ghana.

"While the government is working diligently to improve the Abokobi Health Centre, I urge Corporate Ghana and individuals who prioritize the health of Ghanaians to consider aiding the facility," Ms. Safo stated.

"The increasing population puts immense pressure on the health centre, and upgrading it to a polyclinic would broaden its services and benefit more people."

This appeal came on Thursday, December 14, 2023, when Ms. Safo donated 22 medical equipment items worth GH₵200,000 to the Ga East Municipal Health Directorate.

The donation aims to benefit the Abokobi Health Centre and other health facilities in the municipality.

The donated equipment included essential items such as baby weighing scales, suction machines, examination lamps, and diagnostic sets. Ms. Safo, a former deputy Majority Leader and Minister of Public Procurement, expressed her dedication to improving healthcare in her constituency, citing past initiatives like building the Haatso maternity clinic and donating generators and medical supplies to various facilities.

She reiterated President Akufo-Addo's commitment to improving healthcare through initiatives like the AGENDA 111 project and emphasized her unwavering support.

"I firmly believe quality healthcare is a right, not a privilege," she said. "I will continue to do everything within my power to ensure the best healthcare practices and accessibility for the people of Dome-Kwabenya."

The Ga East Municipal Director of Health Service, Dr. Selorm Kutsoati, expressed gratitude for the donation and affirmed its efficient distribution and use. He also extended a plea for further support, requesting a dental chair for Abokobi and assistance with expanding the facility to facilitate the desired upgrade to a Polyclinic.