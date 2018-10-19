DFD urges ECOWAS to implement roadmap

A group calling itself Defending Friends of Democracy (DFD) has called on
leadership of the Economic Organisation of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Ghanaian government to ensure that the blueprint designed by ECOWAS on the impasse in Togo is followed through .
He said the Togolese government has failed in taking steps to
Languishing in jail
According to him, those arrested are still languishing in jail while Togolese authorities have failed to abide by a resolution that demands the Togolese military to retreat from its siege in certain parts of the country.
Demands
While commanding ECOWAS for drawing a roadmap that would ensure political stability in Togo, the DFD among other things demanded that ECOWAS must mount some pressure on the Togolese authorities to unconditionally release the detainees of the political unrest whom according to them were individuals merely excising their fundamental human rights.
The DFD also called for an immediate cessation of ongoing military siege in some parts of Togo.
The DFD is also demanding from ECOWAS to direct the Togolese government to abide by its recommendation by giving amnesty to politicians and political activists in exile while ensuring that Togo has a credible and neutral electoral commissioner to superintend over the electoral commission.
Illegal voter registration
The DFD also accused the Togolese government of engaging in an illegal voter registration process and implored ECOWAS to ensure that the registration is stopped until the roadmap agreed on by ECOWAS and all stakeholders in the Togolese political crises is fully implemented.
Mr Seidu further commended the ECOWAS chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanaian and Guinean counterparts, President Akufo Addo and President Alpha Conde for the stellar leadership they have shown towards resolving the crises in Togo.