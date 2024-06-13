Next article: How Winneba hospital allegedly abandoned accident patient by roadside leading to her death

Previous article: Okoe-Boye gives two-week ultimatum for officers to clear medical supply containers stuck at Tema port

Featured

Decapitated body of a young woman discovered at Community 25

Benjamin Xornam Glover Jun - 13 - 2024 , 15:06

An unidentified young woman, whose body has been decapitated has been discovered at Community 25 near Tema.

Advertisement

The body, which was found wrapped in a black polythene bag and placed in a travelling bag, was found in the early hours of Thursday, June 13, 2024.

The unidentified young woman, believed to be in her late 20s, had parts of her body, including legs, arms and breasts decapitated and taken away.

Some residents of the area told journalists that they woke up to discover the body of the deceased at a place called Tigo beside a farm near the Community 25 Police Station.

One resident said she saw the bag and initially thought it was rubbish, but upon a closer observation, she found out it was a corpse which had been left by the roadside.

She added that the police was later invited to the scene to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the police from the Community 25 have taken over investigation into the matter but are yet to comment on it.