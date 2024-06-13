Next article: How Winneba hospital allegedly abandoned accident patient by roadside leading to her death

Featured

Engage Now Africa calls for urgent action to end child labour

Kweku Zurek Jun - 13 - 2024 , 14:24

Engage Now Africa (ENA), a non-governmental organization (NGO) has made an urgent appeal for intensified efforts to eradicate child labour.

Advertisement

This call to action comes in conjunction with the World Day Against Child Labour (WDACL), established by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on June 12, 2002, to draw global attention to the pervasive issue of child labour.

The ILO, founded in 1919 to promote social justice and internationally recognized human and labour rights, defines child labour as "any work that deprives children of their childhood, dignity, inhibits their potential, and is essentially harmful to their physical and mental development."

Speaking at a durbar in Akorabo, a town in Ghana's Eastern Region, Madam Lydia Ohenewaa, Program Manager (End Modern Slavery) at Engage Now Africa, emphasized the severity of the issue. Despite global efforts aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 8.7—which aims to eliminate the worst forms of child labour by 2025—child labour remains a critical problem.

"An estimated 160 million children worldwide are involved in child labour, with 79 million engaged in hazardous work that threatens their health, safety, and moral development," stated Madam Ohenewaa. "Africa has the highest percentage and absolute number of child laborers, with one-fifth of its children, or 72 million, involved in child labour."

Ghana, as a signatory to ILO conventions and adopter of SDG Target 8.7, has implemented measures to combat child labour. Notable initiatives include the creation of the Human Trafficking Secretariat under the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and the National Plan of Action for the Elimination of the Worst Forms of Child Labour, adopted in 2009.

Madam Ohenewaa expressed hope that non-profit organizations and civil society groups would intensify their efforts against child labour. She highlighted the role of Engage Now Africa in this fight, noting that the organization works in alignment with SDG Target 8.7 through initiatives such as measurement, awareness-raising, and policy engagement to address child labour and forced labour in Ghana.

The durbar was attended by the Queen Mother of Akorabo, alongside pupils and teachers from several local schools, including Komameng M/A Junior High School, Akorabo Islamic Junior High School, Amede Presby Junior High School, Akorabo Holy Action Preparatory School, and Akorabo Junior High School.