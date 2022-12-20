Danger looms; immediate action needed!

Despite a notice warning of danger on a wire mesh protecting an ECG transformer around the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, these two women beggars and their children were found having a nap close to the transformer, with their clothes hung on the wire mesh.
How the women could use the wire mesh as a “wardrobe” to hang their clothes must be worrying to discerning citizens. It also gives an indication that our duty bearers must be up and doing to ward off such unauthorised behaviour on our streets and medians.
With Christmas just five days away and fast approaching, we expect more beggars on our streets, medians and pavements. We have, on countless occasions, drawn the attention of duty bearers, including the assemblies, the Gender Ministry and the Police Service, to take prompt action to sanitise our streets and make them more user friendly.
We want Accra to become the cleanest city on the continent, but clearly such unauthorised behaviour, if not checked by strictly enforcing the law, will go a long way to defeat the continental goal.
We,therefore, urge the authorities concerned to immediately ensure that those who have made the place their abode are cleared, while the necessary measures are put in place to prevent others from joining those who have already taken shelter there.