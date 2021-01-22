COVID-19: Ghana records highest daily increase in active cases of 2021

Ghana has recorded its highest daily increase in new COVID-19 active cases after 658 new cases were reported by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).
The new cases reported on the GHS portal increases the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country to 2,413 and increases the death toll by three cases to 361 as of January 18, 2021.
The country has recorded 56,706 recoveries from the illness from a total of 59,480 confirmed cases.
Regional breakdown
Only two of Ghana's 16 regions; the Oti and Savannah regions have no active cases.
The Greater Accra region has 48% of the country's active cases with 1,182 active cases, followed by the Ashanti region with 312 cases and the Western region with 152 cases.