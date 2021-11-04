Court orders NAM1's arrest

The founder of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) is to be arrested together with two other accomplices by the police and arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court.
The court issued the bench warrant for the arrest of NAM1 on Thursday (Novermber 4, 2021) after he and the two accomplices failed to appear in court for allegedly defrauding some people.
On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the court ordered the accused persons who had failed to appear before it to show up Thursday.
When the case came up for hearing Thursday morning, the accused persons were absent.
The prosecution told the court that the accused persons have declined several police invitations extended to them.
more to follow...