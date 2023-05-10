Court convicts two persons who attacked Tamale radio presenter

The two persons who attacked a radio presenter in Tamale have been convicted and fined GH₵3,600.

The Tamale District Court convicted them today.

Iddrisu Hardi alias Pagaaza and his accomplice, Mumuni Osman, were convicted on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, assault, unlawful entry and threat of death.

The two accused persons pleaded guilty to all four counts of charges and were convicted on their own plea,

They were subsequently sentenced to a fine of GH₵3, 600 or in default serve a custodial sentence of 18 months imprisonment in hard labour.

Following the convictions, the two duly paid their fines to the Court.