Côte d’Ivoire marks National Day

Deepening the cordial relations and cooperation between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire is necessary to ensure sustainable development in the two neighbouring countries, the Ivorian Ambassador to Ghana, Tiemoko Moriko, has said.
He said solidifying the friendship between the two countries would help to further propel development in the sub-region and the continent at large.
The Ambassador was speaking at the commemoration of Côte d'Ivoire’s National Day at his residence in Accra last Sunday.
The occasion brought together various personalities of the diplomatic corps, the Ivorian community in Ghana and friends of Côte d'Ivoire to solidarise and fraternise with the country in the commemoration of the day.
The Ambassador proposed a toast to the great bond and good health for the Heads of State of the two countries.
The cutting of the 62nd anniversary cake of the country’s march to national sovereignty climaxed the ceremony.
Bond
The two countries, Mr Moriko said, were not only linked by history but by geography, culture, family and fraternal bonds.
“This reciprocal feeling, which grows stronger every day, is testimony to the esteem, fraternity and great friendship that our two Heads of State have for each other,” he said.
He noted that since the establishment of their diplomatic relation on March 15, 1961, both countries had carried out various actions to develop and strengthen their cooperation.
He further commended the historic decision of both countries to form a common front in the sale of cocoa on international markets, making Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana account for 60 per cent of the global cocoa production.
“As you can see, all these actions contribute to the strengthening and deepening of relations of friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire,” he said.
State of nation
The Ambassador said Côte d'Ivoire’s modern and continually expanding road infrastructure represented 50 per cent of the road network of the West African Economic and Monetary Union, while its coastline of more than 600 kilometres and its role as a sub-regional energy hub considerably strengthened its place as the economic engine of West Africa.
He noted that in the space of a decade, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita had doubled, making Côte d'Ivoire the leading country in West Africa and one of the best performing countries in the world for the speed of its progress.
On peace and security, he said following the recommendations of the regional technical meeting on the updated roadmap for comprehensive solutions for Ivorian refugees, the process of officially ending refugee status through the application of the cessation clause for Ivorian refugees came into force on June 30, 2022, and signalled the end of the status of a period marked by the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Ivorian refugees.
Ghana’s Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, commended the ambassador for his dedicated service and efforts to strengthen the good relations between the two countries.
He underscored the need for the friendship enjoyed by both countries to guide them into future collaborations.
Dr Opoku Prempeh called on the Ivorian Ambassador to help to modernise the agriculture sector of both countries for a resilient economy.
He further urged the business community in Côte d'Ivoire to come together to explore the myriad of business opportunities in Ghana.
He added that beyond trade, Côte d'Ivoire should also focus on exchange programmes in education in order to share ideas between the two countries.
“We remain hopeful that the two countries will contribute to global efforts to ensure peace and stability in Africa,” he said.