Contractor abandons Hwidiem-Kenyase road - Despite full contract payment

Suleiman Mustapha Aug - 16 - 2023 , 07:16

An 8.2 Kilometre Hwidiem-Kenyase road upgrade has been abandoned by the contractor months after allegedly receiving the full contract payment of GH¢95.4 million by the funding agency, Newmont Ghana Gold.

The contractor, Kofi Job Construction Limited, was to upgrade the untarred stretch to an asphalt road with some pedestrian markings, but has abandoned the work halfway.

The project, awarded to the construction firm, was originally estimated at GH¢70.3 million, however, it was re-evaluated to GH¢95.4 million due to inflationary pressures and the worsening road condition, which was fully paid by the mining firm.

Despite Newmont making the additional payment, the project remains only halfway completed, leaving residents frustrated.

Visit

During a visit by some members of the Journalists for Business Advocacy (JBA) to the dusty community, it was observed that the contractor had abandoned the project after reconstructing nearly 60 per cent of the road with asphalt.

Buildings and structures along the Kenyase-Hwidiem road have lost their original paintings to dust and mud from the stretch.

On rainy days, the stretch becomes muddy and threatens the safety of road users, while on a dry day, commuters are left at the mercy of the dust.

Importance

The acting President of the Kenyase No2 Traditional Council, who is also the Akwamuhehe of the Kenyase No2 Traditional Council, Nana Owusu Boadu Ayeboafo, in an interview said the road is an important stretch linking Kenyase and adjoining communities to the main Kumasi-Goaso road.

“The Kenyase-Hwidiem road is crucial for connecting communities to the main Kumasi-Goaso road and its abandonment raises concerns about transportation, economic impacts and general well-being.”

Above is a building that has lost its paintings and beauty due to the dust from the road

He noted that because the contractor left the road untarred, it had resulted in excessive dust in the communities, causing respiratory problems among residents.

“The dusty nature of the road is affecting the visibility of drivers, thereby causing several road accidents.

Many lives have been lost and some injuries have been recorded”.

“Commercial drivers are not willing to transport goods to the towns and this is worsening the economic situation of residents,” he added.

Nana Boadu Ayeboafo criticised the Ghana Highway Authority for allowing the contractor to be paid fully when the project had not been completed.

The youth in the area, as a way of expressing their dissatisfaction, are considering protesting to demand the completion of the project.

Health risk

Nana Ayeboafo was concerned that residents risked respiratory and cardiovascular problems associated with dust they inhale from the untarred road.

He said Newmont officials had complained about the delay in the execution of the contract to members of the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council and officials of the Ghana Highway Authority that full payment had been made for asphalting of the Hwidiem-Kenyase road and it was not contested.

“We went for a meeting where Newmont informed us they’ve paid the contractor the new cost.

But after payment, we haven’t seen the contractor on site again,” he said.

The project is presently only halfway completed but there are no equipment on site for its continuation.

Youth leader

The Ahafo-Kenyase No. 2 Youth Development Leader, Abdul Karim Yeboah, says the residents are unhappy with the delay of work and the clouds of dust they inhale.

“We are also concerned about our health because there is always dust in the air and this is a health risk to community members,” he said.

“Newmont has said it in front of the regional minister and we’ve seen documents confirming that the contractor has been paid.

We will demonstrate for whoever is responsible to ensure that this road is fixed,” he said.