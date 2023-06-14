Cocoa farmer kills wife during argument

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Jun - 14 - 2023 , 17:37

A cocoa farmer at Wiredukrom, a farming community in the Mpohor District of the Western Region yesterday (Tuesday) killed his wife in the presence of their three children.

The farmer killed the wife over one of their alleged regular early morning marital disagreements.



The man, who was identified as Egya Ata 38, carried out the dastardly act in the presence of their three children ages between one and five at about 6a.m.



Arrival

After committing the act, he rushed to his brother and discovered that the wife had attacked him. The brother rushed to the scene and was met on arrival by the lifeless body of the wife, who was identified as Ama Gity.



Speaking to Graphic Online's Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu, the Nkosuohene of Wuredukron, Nana Promise Essilfie said the deceased and the husband have been cohabiting and are yet to be officially married.



“On the day of the incident, Ama, who was a cooked food vendor, was preparing to go shopping for some ingredients at the nearby Kojokrom Market,” he said.



The children

He said due to time, the woman decided not prepare breakfast but get Kooko for the children at about 6:30am before leaving the house to Kojokrom, “after returning with the Kooko, scuffle ensued in their room, of which Ata refused to let her out of the room.”



Nana Essilfi said, after allegedly killing the wife, Ata rushed to the residence of his brother in the nearby community. “The brother said Ata came to his house with his clothes heavily stained with blood. I asked him why and he said the wife attacked him, hence the blood.”



He said the brother rushed to the residence of Ata only to see Ama dead with her children sitting by her crying and calling their mother’s name.



The clothes

The brother of Ata said when returned to ask him (Ata) what exactly happened; Ata burnt his blood stained clothes, changed into his brother’s dresses and went into hiding.”



After hours of fruitless search by the community members, Ata returned to the brother in the evening to strike a deal with him, to manage his cocoa farm and to help him escape.



“Ata told the brother he wants to hand over his cocoa farm to him and that they should first go to the owner of the land, of which the brother agreed,” he said.



Nana Nkosuohene said the brother then sneaked out of the room and informed the police and Ata was subsequently arrested.



The police confirmed the arrest of Ata and that he is currently in police custody and helping in their investigation.