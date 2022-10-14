CMC cuts sod for 6,000-seater cathedral

A sod-cutting ceremony has been performed for the construction of a 6,000-seater capacity cathedral at the Cedar Mountain Chapel (CMC) of the Assemblies of God (A-G), Ghana in the Greater Accra Region.
The project also includes the construction of a children's chapel and an eight-storey administration complex expected to be completed in a year.
The ceremony was performed by a former President, John Dramani Mahama and witnessed by the General Superintendent of the A-G Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, the First Lady of the CMC, Monica Wengam and other senior officials of both the A-G and CMC.
It was part of activities to climax the 12-anniversary celebration of the Cedar Mountain Chapel.
Speaking at the event in Accra on Sunday, October 2, Mr Mahama stated that the project would be one of the greatest edifices in the country to the glory of God.
He said from a humble beginning, the CMC has grown from a smaller church to a bigger congregation with a 1,000-seater capacity and now a ground breaking ceremony to construct a 6,000-seater cathedral.
“I was the special guest of honour during the dedication of the foremost chapel at American House and it was a small congregation then now look at the size of CMC.
“And so, we pray that CMC will grow from glory to glory and I believe that the groundbreaking today will move the church to the next level of glory,” he said.
Cedar tree
The former President explained that cedar tree was associated with longevity and for that reason the Cedar Mountain Chapel was a chapel built for longevity.
“The cedar tree is also a very good wind block and so, it protects people’s houses and for that reason the church will protect people from any adverse events,” he said.
He underlined the need for Christians to become more Christlike and living to please the Lord.
Hope
Rev Wengam who is also the Lead Pastor of CMC, expressed hope that the construction works would be completed within schedule to serve the A-G Ghana.
“The construction of the cathedral is historic and it will serve the A-G Ghana in the near future.
“When I took over as the General Superintendent, I was informed that Ghana A-G will be hosting the world’s mission conference in 2024 and that we will need a 5,000-seater capacity cathedral for that conference.
“And then in 2026, the A-G Ghana will be hosting the World Fellowship of Assemblies of God Conference,” he said.
He said delegates representing 70 million congregants of the church across the world would converge in Ghana for the two international events.
He urged members of the church to join forces to help build the cathedral within schedule.
“Church, as we enter into our new phase in which we are believing in God for the construction of our 6000-seater Cedar Cathedral, Children Chapel and a multi-storey administration complex, I ask that you not to cease praying, nor relent in your support to the church.
“I also ask that you continue to avail your expertise and technical know-how to the advancement of the kingdom,” he added.
Thanksgiving service
Mrs Wengam said the ceremony was a thanksgiving service and climax of the church’s 12th anniversary celebration and the end of 21 days of fasting and praying.
She said it was an amazing feeling and with utmost gratitude to God after a flashback and reminisced on how quickly a decade plus two years have passed.
She said more gratifying was how God guided, protected and brought the church to this place - Cedar City.