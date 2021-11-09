Climate change conference enters second week

The ongoing climate change conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland, enters the home stretch this week with a series of activities to climax it.
The second week activities include ministerial meetings, exhibitions, other plenary sessions, as well as more side events.
COP 26, which began on October 31, 2021, will end on Friday.
Ghana
One of the major activities undertaken by Ghana is the submission of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the United Nations Climate Change (UNCC) Secretariat.
This is in line with Article Four of the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) decisions.
The NDCs border on the country's resolve to address the impact of climate change on its economy and vulnerable people.
The updated NDCs were based on extensive stakeholder consultations with relevant institutions at both the national and the sub-national levels.
They have the involvement of ministries, departments and agencies; metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies, development partners, the private sector, academia and civil society organisations (CSOs).
It is expected that the contributions will serve as a blueprint for transitioning into a climate-resilient, low carbon economy that will accelerate Ghana's development efforts.
Adaptation communication
In addition, Ghana has prepared and submitted its national adaptation communication to the UNFCCC.
The adaptation communication was established by Article 7, paragraphs 10 and 11 of the Paris Agreement, which state: “Each party should submit and update periodically an adaptation communication, which may include information on its priorities, implementation and support needs, plans and actions.”
Its purposes are to increase the visibility and profile of adaptation and its balance with mitigation, strengthen adaptation action and support for developing countries, provide input for the global stock take and enhance learning and understanding of adaptation needs and actions.
The adaptation communication is submitted, as appropriate, as a component of or in conjunction with other communications and/or documents, including a national adaptation plan, a national communication, the NDCs or a biennial transparency report.
Side events
There have also been some side events at the Ghana Pavilion, including highlighting the steps being taken in the various sectors to deal with the issue of climate change.
Speakers at some of the events are the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor; the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, and the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Henry Kokofu.
The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who led Ghana's delegation to Glasgow, charged developed nations to honour their pledges to developing countries.
The event is being attended by about 30,000 delegates from across the world and was graced by about 125 Heads of State and Government in the first week.
Ghana sent a large delegation covering many sectors, including law makers, policy makers, CSOs, legal practitioners, academics, experts in various climate-related disciplines and media practitioners.