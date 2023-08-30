Chief Of Staff launches Chartered Institute Of Realtors

Kweku Zurek Aug - 30 - 2023 , 13:48

The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) has been officially launched at the Africa Trade House in Accra, Ghana, with the Chief of Staff at the office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, leading the launch.

During her address, the Chief of Staff highlighted the primary objective of the initiative, which is to enhance the skills of real estate developers. She emphasized the launch's significance as a complementary effort by the government to advance secure and professional real estate practices in Ghana.

As the special guest of honour, Mrs. Osei-Opare conveyed President Akuffo Addo's enthusiasm for the establishment of the Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) and its potential contribution to the nation's socio-economic progress. She acknowledged existing challenges, committing to a strategic approach to address housing and road construction deficits.

Highlighting the imperative nature of the platform, she underlined that it provides a valuable means for secure and sound real estate business operations, particularly considering the rapid urban population growth rate of 75%. Notable government projects aimed at tackling these challenges, including the Marine Drive and the construction of 8,000 Affordable Housing Units, were mentioned.

Mrs. Osei-Opare extended a warm welcome to the Chartered Institute of Realtors and urged collaboration between the public and private sectors within the industry. She assured of the government's support to fulfill the institute's mission of establishing a professional body for real estate practitioners.

High-ranking officials, including Francis Asenso-Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing; Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education; and Firas Jaber, Chartered Institute Of Realtors, reiterated the government's unwavering backing for the initiative, aimed at elevating the real estate sector.

The event drew an esteemed audience comprising dignitaries, Diplomatic Corps members, state figures, and key stakeholders, including local and international real estate developers, suppliers, construction firms, investors, and major banks. African boxing legend Professor Azumah Nelson also graced the event, joining suppliers, construction firms, and investors within the real estate industry.

The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) is established to provide a platform for enhancing the skills, standards, knowledge, and experiences of real estate practitioners to meet global benchmarks. The growth of the real estate sector in Africa is driven by urbanization, population expansion, and heightened foreign investments.

The global significance of real estate as a catalyst for development and employment is evident in economically advanced nations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, and New York. Africa, too, is embracing these advancements, with the government's involvement in providing housing solutions for citizens, particularly those in the low-income bracket.

The rapid expansion of the global real estate industry underscores the necessity for players, both emerging and established, to equip themselves with the essential tools to enhance industry practices.

The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) will uphold a vision of education and professional development, as indicated by its commitment to organizing seminars, workshops, and knowledge-sharing platforms featuring industry experts and established institutions. This commitment signifies the institute's mission to elevate real estate practices in alignment with global standards.