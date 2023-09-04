Charger Group Limited pays homage to Ga Mantse, introduces new product

Representatives from Charger Group Limited, the creators of Black Legend Coffee Gin, recently paid a visit to the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his residence in Accra.

The delegation, led by CEO Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, conveyed their respects to the Ga Mantse and the Ga Traditional Council.

The visit, which took place last Monday, had dual significance. First and foremost, it was an expression of appreciation for the Ga Mantse's role in ensuring a peaceful celebration of the annual Homowo festival. Second, it served as the official introduction of their new product, Black Legend Coffee Gin, to the Ga Mantse ahead of its upcoming launch.

In an interview, Mr. Borketey explained the purpose of their visit, stating, "As a company, we see him as one of the Black Legends in Africa, so we came in today to officially present to him the Black Legend Coffee Gin."

During the visit, an invitation was extended to the Ga Mantse to attend the official launch of the product, scheduled for the near future.

Mr. Borketey also took the opportunity to offer his condolences to the family of Ga Manye Naa Dedei Omaedru III, as well as the chiefs and elders of the Ga Traditional Council. Charger Group Limited presented a variety of their products, including Happy Man Bitters and Black Legend Coffee Gin, to the Ga Mantse.

In response, the Ga Mantse expressed his pride in the achievements of the local company in the beverage industry. He encouraged Charger Group Limited to maintain strict adherence to the rules and regulations of the Food and Drugs Authority in their production processes, emphasizing the importance of longevity and growth for the company.

Furthermore, the Ga Mantse urged the company's staff to support the CEO by demonstrating a strong work ethic and punctuality.

The visit signifies a harmonious partnership between Charger Group Limited and the Ga Mantse, as well as a promising new addition to the beverage market with the introduction of Black Legend Coffee Gin.