Canada-Ghana Chamber engages Graphic on collaboration

Executive Secretary of the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (CANCHAM), Mrs Edwina Atta-Sonno, has paid a working visit to the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).
Accompanied by the Administrative Assistant of the chamber, Mr Ewusi Safo Nana Yaw, yesterday’s visit was to thank and commend the group for the support over the years, build on the relationship between the CANCHAM and the media organisation, and discuss areas of support and collaboration.Follow @Graphicgh
The Director of Marketing of GCGL, Mr Franklin Sowa, received the CANCHAM delegation along with the Corporate Communications Officer of the company, Ms Yvonne Aryee.
Enhance collaboration
Mrs Atta-Sonno stated that the chamber was ready to enhance its collaboration with the GCGL in various areas for mutual benefits.
She said the focus of the chamber was most especially on the upcoming Canada Day, slated for July 1, stressing that “we will want some collaboration with Graphic on that”.
“I joined the chamber last year, and Graphic did its best to support us, and so today we are here to wish Graphic a happy New Year and to thank you for the support and see how best we can enhance the support you gave us into 2022,” she said.
She said since last year, the membership of the chamber had been increasing gradually as a result of an aggressive drive to grow its membership.
“We will be holding a membership forum on Thursday for members to share their challenges and expectations for the year 2022,” she said.
The mission is to promote the interests of CANCHAM members by providing advocacy, business information, networking opportunities and services that encourage bilateral trade between Canada and Ghana.
The chamber strives to promote the interests of its members, and conveys their views to decision makers in industry and the government.
Graphic is grateful
Mr Sowa, for his part, expressed the gratitude of the company for the opportunity to support CANCHAM, which has led to the growth of its membership base.
“You are welcome to Graphic and well-done. As a media house, we are the link between the communicator and intended recipient of the communications.
“Knowing us for what we stand for, we will always be fair and objective in whatever we will do or say, and so working with partners like CANCHAM we believe is the direction to enhance the relationship between Ghana and its partner countries,” he said.
The Director of Marketing of GCGL urged the chamber to leverage Graphic’s over 70 years credibility to tell their story to both the Ghanaian and Canadian publics.
He said the GCGL publications such as Daily Graphic, Graphic Business, Junior Graphic, Graphic Online and other three brands were available for the chamber to leverage to reach its members, both local and international, through the Graphic Newsplus.
“So you will continue to see membership growth due to your partnership with Graphic, and it will even get much better as long as we keep revealing and unveiling opportunities.
“This will enable the business community to easily take advantage and also see some growth in their operations,” he added.